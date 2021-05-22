Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

Besides Mounting Debt & Trade War, China is Staring at Another Problem—Rapidly Ageing Population

Manoj Joshi
·7-min read

Besides the Mars landing, the big news from China last week has been its decennial census whose results were announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics last Tuesday, May 11. As a country which benefitted from the demographic dividend in the 1980-95 period, the issue now moot are the social, political, and economic consequences of its possibly declining and rapidly ageing population whose dynamics have been skewed by the country’s one-child policy in the 1980s.

The census was completed in December 2020 and it showed that the population grew 5.38 per cent from the 1.34 billion in the 2010 census to a figure of 1,411.78 million. There are reports that have said that the figure actually showed a slight decline, but were revised upward under murky circumstances. The average annual growth rate was down by 0.04 per cent as compared to those revealed by the previous census. This is the lowest rate of increase ever since the People’s Republic of China began data collection in 1953. This puts China on track to be surpassed by India as the most populous country in the world soon.

According to the data, just 12 million babies were born in China in 2020 marking the fourth year in which births have fallen. In 2019, 14.65 million babies were born. The decline of 18 per cent in just one year has been put down to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is within the trend line that has seen births peak at 25.5 million in 1987 and decline thereafter. China’s fertility rate—the average number of babies a woman will have in her lifetime—now stands at 1.3. While the replacement rate, through which the population will remain stable is 2.1. Japan’s fertility rate was 1.36 last year while that of the EU is around 1.5.

Since the mid-1980s, China had a strict system of permitting only one child per family. One of the major consequences of this was gender selective abortions resulting in a skewed sex ratio. The current census says there are 723.34 million men and 688. 44 million women. The ratio has been improving in recent decades, but is still the cause of some social issues. The single-child norm was loosened only in 2016 to allow couples to have two children. But couples have remained reluctant to have more than one child because of the cost of bringing up children. As it is, educated Chinese women have been delaying marriages, which have also declined since 2014.

Chinese demographers have been warning about this situation, which is now looking quite alarming. In a report issued last year, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said that the trends could bring “very unfavourable socio-economic consequences” and called for urgent policy measures. Now according to Peking University Research Professor, Liang Jianzhang, without strong policy intervention, “new births could fall below 10 million, a fertility rate lower than Japan’s”. Indeed, Prof Liang has suggested a reward of 1 million yuan( roughly US $156,00) to each new born. He has suggested that to raise the Chinese fertility rate to the replacement level of 2.1 could require China to spend 10 per cent of its GDP to encourage births.

The authorities may simply lift all restrictions, but experts say much more is needed to be done, ranging from childcare support, tax cuts, financial subsidies, and so on. A supporting move is to extend the retirement age, which in many cases is between 60 for men and 50 for women.

Another set of challenges will accompany this trend, i.e., the rapid ageing of its population. According to the 2020 census figure, there are approximately 264 million people in China in the age group of 60 and over, amounting to some 18.70 per cent of the population, up from 13.3 in the 2010 census. Forecasts say that the population of this cohort will increase to 300 million by 2025 and over 400 million by 2033. According to Prof Yuan Xin of Nankai University, “the ageing of the population is the result of historical laws of population development, which cannot be changed at all.” Indeed, his advice is that the country and its people “must face [the situation]… calmly.”

In the coming decade, the children born under the single-child norm will have to cope with issues related to the ageing of their parents. Though the Chinese have a formal social security system, in practice, many are without any support and depend on their families or the state. The burden of family support will increase, even while social trends indicated “the family’s support for the elderly is weakening.” Then, there is the sheer size of the 60-plus group, which would be around one-third of the population, and would impact social welfare services and public safety management. Already, pensions shortfalls in the poorer and demographically-challenged northeastern states have led to the central government asking the richer and younger southern provinces to help out. One problem is that ageing is happening much more rapidly in China than elsewhere. As of now, both the US and China have a median age of around 38. But by 2050, while the US will be 41, the median age of China will be 46. The age in Japan and South Korea will be above 50, India will be 37.

The census figures also reveal that China is now decidedly urban with a 902 million people (64 per cent) living in urban areas, while 510 million people (36 percent) live in the rural areas. What the figures reveal is a steady process of urbanisation with the share of the urban population rising by approximately 14 per cent in the past decade. The eastern region comprised of nearly 40 per cent of the total population of the country, the central account for another 26 per cent, the northeast for 7 per cent, and the western region for 27 percent. Another important metric was the age of the population—253 million persons in the age 0-14 (18 per cent), 894 million in the age group 15-59 (63 per cent) while those above 65 numbered 191 million (14 per cent).

Another problem area is that of educational attainment. There were 218 million people with university education while the average age of schooling of people aged 15 and above increased from 9.08 to 9.91 years. This means that many of the students had not completed what in India would be class 10. No doubt, Indian figures are worse, but for China which aspires to be an industrial and modern economy, this is an issue.

China’s demographic situation may have been a matter of concern for the specialists, but the government has chosen to kick the can down the road. The political leadership has been trying to juggle various concerns—mounting debt, the trade war with the US, and the effort to restructure the economy. Besides lifting the restrictions on the one-child norm, they have done little to address the problem. Now it has little choice but to deal with an ageing population that will drain the country’s savings, even as China is trying to make consumption the driver of its “high quality growth.” In itself, population decline in a developing country like China should not be a problem. It eases pressure on the environment, enhances the per capita income of the country, lowers the unemployment rate, encourages wage rise, participation of women in the workforce, and generally enhances the quality of life of the population. The one issue is whether fewer people can support a larger number of older persons. Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can inaugurate changes in which an economy could continue to thrive even as its population declines. But it requires agile policy responses to the problem—a problem, which in many ways was created by the government itself.

The article was first published on ORF.

The author is a Distinguished Fellow at ORF.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Latest stories

  • 'Matter of Pride': Hyderabad Police Commissioner Praises Deepthi Who Bagged Rs 2 Crore Job at Microsoft

    'While the world is fighting Corona, Deepti daughter of our officer Dr Venkanna got a job offer of Rs 2 crore in the USA. A matter of pride and encouragement for all of us,' Anjani Kumar, IPS officer and Commissioner of Hyderabad Police wrote on Twitter.

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7, Kerala to remain locked down till May 30

    The country on Friday also reported 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

  • Desert Storm: Turbulence again for Congress in Rajasthan as Pilot-Gehlot Discord Returns

    Sources say MLA and Pilot loyalist Hemaram Choudhary's resignation this week may be followed by a few more.

  • New e-filing site for taxpayers from Jun 7; existing to undergo 'blackout'

    New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A new taxpayer friendly income tax filing website will be launched on June 7 as the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday said the existing one will be phased out after a 'blackout period' of six days beginning next month.

  • Acquitted Tarun Tejpal thanks Goa court for 'rigorous, impartial, free trial'

    Panaji (Goa) [India], May 20 (ANI): After his acquittal on Friday in the alleged sexual assault case, Tehelka magazine Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal said he had been "fasely accused" and thanked the additional sessions judge court in Goa for its "rigorous, impartial and fair trial."

  • India’s suffering isn’t just the fault of a new Covid variant

    Instead of sequencing or data collection, the government is offering patriotic bluster in the face of this deadly second wave A train passenger is tested for Covid after arriving in Mumbai. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images The variant that threatens the British summer has already done far more damage in India. In October last year a sample from the western state of Maharashtra containing what would later be identified as the B.1.617.3 variant was sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid, a global database of Covid-19 samples from across the world. The variant had multiple mutations located on the virus’s spike protein that binds it to receptor cells in the human body. Some of these mutations were present in other variants, or seemed capable of evading immunity. All of this should have set off alarm bells in India and led to increased surveillance across the world. Instead, India’s genome sequencing project continued to flounder through the rest of 2020. For most of last year, India did virtually no genome sequencing, Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s leading virologists, told me. While other countries submitted thousands of sequences to databases such as Gisaid for scientists across the world to study, India submitted only a few hundred. This was partly due to a lack of funding. It was also possibly the result of a lack of interest; last year, India’s Covid curve appeared to be falling. At the end of 2020, the Indian government announced it was setting up the Indian Sars-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) to increase genomic sequencing through a network of 10 laboratories. Its aim was to sequence 5% of all new detected cases. By Tuesday, India had submitted a little under 13,000 sequences – 0.05% of its total reported cases. Despite reporting about 400,000 new confirmed cases every day through the first half of May, India collected and submitted just 280 sequences over the last 30 days. Again, it’s worth putting these numbers in perspective: according to Gisaid data, India has submitted 2,247 sequences of the variant first identified there in October 2020; the UK, where cases of the B.1.617 variant were first detected in February 2021, has submitted 3,706 to date. Epidemiologists across India have suggested the variant is driving the country’s virulent Covid curve. This is also supported by data from Gisaid, which shows this variant has become dominant in badly hit states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The World Health Organization has classified the strain as a “variant of concern” because of its potentially increased transmissibility. But the question of whether this variant is linked to more severe cases of Covid-19 is more complicated. Experiments on hamsters suggest that infections with this variant result in a greater loss of body weight, higher viral load in people’s lungs and pronounced lung lesions. The real-world evidence from India is harder to parse, in part because the sheer number of infections has overwhelmed India’s health systems, leading to countless deaths from a lack of simple life-saving measures, including oxygen supply. In the western Indian city of Pune during the early days of the second wave, when there weren’t shortages of beds and oxygen, there was no apparent increase in the death rate, the leading Indian immunologist Vineeta Bal told me. The question of whether this variant leads to more severe cases of Covid-19 is also closely related to vaccines. Over the last few weeks, at least three Indian states and two cities, including Pune, have shown signs of a vaccine effect – a decline in infections and deaths among elderly people, 40% of whom have now been vaccinated. Although some scientists and the WHO have suggested that antibodies acquired either from vaccines or from past infections might have reduced success in neutralising the new variant, the current consensus appears to be that the two vaccines being administered in India – the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech/Indian Council for Medical Research’s Covaxin – remain largely effective against the new variant as well. This new variant played a significant role in India’s overwhelming second wave. But the suffering was also caused by India’s costly mistakes. Religious and political mass gatherings such as a month-long election campaign and the Kumbh Mela festival went ahead. Such large gatherings resulted in increased social mixing and reduced adherence to distancing measures. The delays in genomic sequencing were potentially catastrophic, and not just for India. Meanwhile the country’s vaccination drive, which already seems to be having a positive effect on the number of Covid cases, has been impeded by a combination of shortages stemming from insufficient planning, and hesitancy stemming from poor communication. There are already signs this wave could be peaking in India. To prepare for the next public health crisis, the country must learn the lessons from its second wave. In particular, the government must stop hiding behind a veil of nationalism. On Tuesday, one of India’s most respected virologists, Shahid Jameel, resigned from his position as the chair of the scientific advisory group of the Insacog. Just days earlier, Jameel had written in the New York Times about the “stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” that Indian scientists were facing, warning that “decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control”. In place of data, there has been patriotic bluster. In January, India’s health minister famously declared that India had contained the pandemic. By the middle of May he was being pilloried for responding to a sober Lancet editorial on India’s handling of the second wave by sharing a childishly written blog post complete with a cat photo. One would expect politicians and leaders to have shown empathy when the second wave hit. Some of this suffering could have been prevented: unfortunately, there’s little reason to be hopeful the government will reflect on this before the next wave hits. Rukmini S is a data journalist based in Chennai, India

  • Israeli Police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers; fragile ceasefire holds

    Jerusalem [Israel], May 22, (ANI): Israeli police stormed into Al Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem and fired tear gas at Palestinians who threw rocks and bombs at the officers after Friday prayers.

  • COVID Second Wave: Why BJP’s Toolkit to Tackle Flak Isn’t Working

    From using unknown blogs to blaming ‘everyone’, BJP has tried every trick to escape criticism. But it’s not working.

  • Pakistan on the brink of civil war, says expert

    Islamabad [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): There are actualities that could possibly lead Pakistan into a civil war.

  • Desi Man Shares Photo of Mother Cooking While on Oxygen Support, Calls it 'Unconditional Love'

    A majority of internet users opined that it is cruel to make a woman work in such a situation.

  • Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests

    Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, while cautioning that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive. Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real-world settings. It was the first country to roll out AstraZeneca's vaccine, which faced questions over the construction of its clinical trials, the efficacy of the vaccine and the optimal gap between doses of its shot.

  • Lewis Hamilton Blasts Formula One, Says it Has Become a ‘Billionaire Boys’ Club'

    Over the past few years, Hamilton has become an increasingly vocal campaigner for diversity.

  • Modi’s ‘Silence’ Jolted BJP-RSS; the Worry is There for All to See

    One can’t ignore reports from RSS & BJP cadre, that the govt has become the target of public ire over COVID mess.

  • 'I Have CD of Honeytrap Scandal', Says Congress' Kamal Nath; Accuses BJP of Botching Covid-19 Death Toll Data

    Kamal Nath had also accused the Shivraj government of fudging covid-19 casualty figures and claimed that over one lakh persons have died in the state.

  • Indian Army Officer Writes To Sonu Sood For Help In Setting Up Covid Care Facility At Military Station

    In an incident that went viral on social media, Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion stationed in Jaisalmer has written a letter to film actor Sonu Sood seeking help in procuring equipment for a Covid-19 facility. Apprising Son Sood about a 200-bed Covid care centre facility at the Jaisalmer military station setting up by army, the Commanding Officer requested Sood to provide the equipment needed like ICU beds, oxygen concentrators, jumbo oxygen cylinders, X-Ray machine and 15 KVA generator sets. The letter also states that Sonu Sood’s generous act will be remembered, reports The Indian Express.

  • Over 39,000 Children Aged Between 0-9 Years Test Covid-19 Positive in 2 Months in Karnataka

    As per the data, 28 children have succumbed to the infection till March 18 this year, while 15 more deaths were reported since then till May 18 in Karnataka.

  • Argentina Creates Strict Bubble Ahead Of Copa America

    The national team complex in Ezeiza will become a fortress to host superstar Lionel Messi and his teammates from May 26

  • US draws plan to monitor post-withdrawal situation in Afghanistan

    Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): As the United States continues to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, US officials are divided over plans for monitoring the worn-torn country from beyond its borders, and some are even saying that a complete retreat from the country will make it difficult for the United States to provide effective support to Afghan forces.

  • Owaisi Says Shopkeeper in MP Stripped, Thrashed On False Harassment Charges; Draws Flak from BJP

    The exchange came a day after a video surfaced on social media, showing a man being dragged out of a shop and beaten up.

  • DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications to Begin Soon, Keep these Documents Ready

    The application process is scheduled to begin on May 25 and end on June 24.