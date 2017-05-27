Bernardo Silva seals move to Manchester City from Monaco

Manchester City have sealed a move for Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva, making the Portugal midfielder the club's first addition of the summer.

Silva’s transfer was announced on Thursday, and it will be finalised when the window opens on July 1. City confirmed that Silva will sign a five-year deal.

He made 58 appearances for French Champions Monaco last season in which he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions.

“It feels great. To be honest I’m now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great,” Silva told the club website.

“I’m very happy to be part of Manchester City’s team and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.”

Silva also said he was excited to play under coach Pep Guardiola.

“If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best,” Silva said. “Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by Guardiola, you don’t say no.

“As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It’s great to be working with him and to have this opportunity,” he added.