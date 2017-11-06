Berlin hold Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim edge Cologne

Berlin, Nov 6 (IANS) Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg shared the spoils following a six-goal thriller whereas Hoffenheim's Sandro Wagner extended Cologne's winless streak after providing a brace in the close of the 11th round in Bundesliga.

The "Wolves" were held to the eighth draw of the season after Berlin's Davie Selke donated a late equaliser to secure one point on home soil on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hertha Berlin ensured a perfect start into the clash as Vedad Ibisevic needed one minute to shock the visitors from Lower Saxony with the opener after a goal drought of 900 minutes.

Wolfsburg remained unimpressed and tried to respond but the video referee denied Robin Knoche's equaliser due to an offside position.

However, the hosts kept it bowling and should have restored parity but Mario Gomez failed to convert a foul play penalty after rattling the bar with 20 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Wolfsburg after the video referee disallowed Yunus Malli's hammer from 16 metres due to an offside again six minutes later.

The host's efforts eventually paid off just before the break when Yunus Malli headed home the leveller in the 41st minute before they turned the tides through Gomez, who benefitted on the build up work from Daniel Didavi to make it 2-1 three minutes later.

Hertha recovered soon after the restart and levelled the scores following a free kick cross that allowed Karim Rekik to nod home with 53 minutes into the game.

The "Wolves" grabbed the lead again when Divock Origi tapped home Knoche's flicked on a corner. Nevertheless, Berlin weren't done with the scoring as Davie Selke wrapped up the 3-3 stalemate on home soil.

With the result, Wolfsburg stay on the 14th place and Hertha Berlin remain on the 11th position.

