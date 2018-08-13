BenQ leads India projector market

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics giant BenQ on Monday announced that it has been ranked the top projector brand in the fast-growing India market.

According to market research firm Futuresource Consulting, BenQ captured 29 per cent market share in the first half of 2018, registering one of the fastest growths in the Asia-Pacific region.

The overall projector market in India in the first half grew by over 30 per cent as compared to H1 2017.

In the 4K projector market, BenQ's market share in India in the first half was 43.3 per cent.

"BenQ is leading the way in the 4K evolution with projectors to deliver the ultimate performance and will continue to innovate and revolutionise the technology. We take pride being the dominant market leader in the Indian education market with a market share well over 50 per cent," said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ.

In the 4K home entertainment projector segment, BenQ had 58 per cent market share in the country.

"Majority of this high growth can be attributed to the increased government spending to upgrade education infrastructure. During H1 2018, BenQ sold more than 50,000 projectors," the company said in a statement.

