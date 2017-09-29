Benjamin Mendy ruptures knee ligament, to undergo surgery

London [U.K], Sept 29 (ANI): In a major blow to Manchester City ahead of their trip to Chelsea, defender Benjamin Mendy has suffered a serious knee injury that leaves his chances of returning this season in doubt.

The French player sustained the injury during the first half of City's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at home.

Confirming the news of Mendy's injury, the club said that has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and that he would now undergo knee surgery.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Benjamin Mendy has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. After initial tests in Manchester at the start of the week, Benjamin travelled to Barcelona to see a specialist doctor, where further examinations of the knee today confirmed the extent of the injury," goal.com quoted City as saying.

"Benjamin will undergo surgery [Friday] in Barcelona, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery. Mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation." the club added.

Meanwhile, Mendy took to his Twitter account to reflect on his injury.

He wrote, "Bad news guys. I will be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple months with ruptured ACL but will be back soon and stronger hopefully."

It should be noted that City are currently standing at the top in Premier League table, having won eight out of nine games in all competitions.

Mendy had featured in five of those victories before being forced off the field after playing just 29 minutes against Palace.

City will lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. (ANI)