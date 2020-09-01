Bengaluru violence: SDPI offices raided

(Adds details of items seized) Bengaluru, Sept 1 (PTI) Searches were carried out at three offices of the Social Democratic Party of India here by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday in connection with the case relating to the Bengaluru violence, police said.

The raids at DJ Halli, KG Halli and Halasuru Gate offices of SDPI come in the backdrop of statements made by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the outfit's role in the August 11 violence has come to light and investigation would go deeper into it.

'In DJ Halli case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) obtained a search warrant from the Court and three teams of conducted searches at 3 SDPI offices in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Halasuru Gate,' a CCB statement said.

During the raid police seized computers, posters, banners and a magazine of the inhouse publication of the SDPI.

Most of these posters are related to the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register (NPR).

More than 300 people, including some SDPI members, have been arrested in connection with the arson and violence in the city on August 11 night, targeting the Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over a purported inflammatory social media post.

Four people died in the violence, including three in the police firing.

The BJP has blamed the SDPI, a political outfit of Popular Front of India, for the riots and demanded a ban on the organisation.

The SDPI has however rejected the charges as 'baseless'.

PTI GMS ROH BN WELCOME BN WELCOME