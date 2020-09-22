Bengaluru: Sudanese national, 4 others held with drugs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, the East Division of Bengaluru City police arrested five alleged drug peddlers, including a Sudanese national, on Monday night for their involvement in selling MDMA crystals and tablets.

Sudanese national Ahmed Saeed and four local drug peddlers -- Taabsheer (24), Lazim Nasir (23), Syed Shakir (24) and Mohammed Seeham (28) were arrested following a raid on an apartment in Hennur police station area, said the deputy commissioner of police (east), Bengaluru.

Police have seized 100 Jurrasis tablets, weighing a total of 50 gm, and 10 gm MDMA crystals from the accused. The DCP (east), Bengaluru, said the market value of the seized drugs would be worth around Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

