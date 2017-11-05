Bengaluru schoolboy to make World Rotax Max debut

Portimao (Portugal), Nov 5 (IANS) Bengaluru schoolboy Ruhaan Alva, supported by Italian manufacturer Birel Art, will be making his debut in the World Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals which starts here on Monday.

The event will see 360 competitors representing 60 countries vie for titles in various age-group categories.

Ruhaan, who finished third overall in the recently-concluded Easykart series in Italy, has entered in the 125 Micro Max category which has a grid of 36 drivers who have qualified from their respective National Rotax Max championships or international Rotax Max series.

After completing formalities over the weekend, the competitors will have two days of practice sessions on November 6 and 7.

The qualifying sessions will commence on November 8, leading up to the three rounds of heats (November 9) and pre-finals (November 10) before the finals on November 11.

Looking ahead to his maiden participation in the Grand Finals, Ruhaan, who is also supported by Play Factory and Sona Miller, said he would put to good use his experience in the recent Eastkart championship in Italy and hoped to deliver a strong result.

"I had a good season in Italy though it was very tough because I switched to a higher and more competitive Easykart 60 category after the first round in the Mini class which I won," the 11-year-old from Bengaluru said.

