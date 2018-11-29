Bengaluru school hosts FEI World Jumping Challenge

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) on Thursday hosted the FEI World Jumping Challenge under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

The Federation Equestrian Internationale (FEI) is being organized between November 29-December 9 and the competition will be held on Friday, December 2 and December 9.

FEI World Jumping Challenge (FEI WJC) is divided into ten geographical zones and India falls into Zone 9 which also includes Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The FEI WJC has three categories of levels of Jumping and is spread over three competitions of two rounds each. The Category A is 1.20-1.30 metre; Category B is 1.10-1.20 metre and Category C is 1.00 -1.10 metre.

