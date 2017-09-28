Bengaluru Royals, Mumbai Warriors qualify for Premier Futsal 2017 semi-finals

The Mumbai Warriors and Bengaluru Royals have qualified for semi-finals of season 2 of Premier Futsal after pipping Chennai Singhams and Kerala Cobras in the second round robin stage. They will join Delhi Dragons and Telugu Tigers in the race for the title this year.

Bengaluru galloped its way through today's qualifiers with a massive lead of 9-3 against the Chennai Singhams in Dubai on Wednesday, September 27.

More from IBTimes India: Samsung Galaxy S8-lookalikes cost less than Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India

The Mumbai Warriors on the other hand were not far behind with a significant lead of 6-3 against the Kerala Cobras, thus sealing their position in the semi-finals.

The Scholes-led Bengaluru Royals had Petterson Medeiros, Raducio King and Jonathan da Silva score aggressively towards the third and fourth quarter. Although the Chennai Singhams showed promise in the beginning, the pace fizzled out after the first quarter.

More from IBTimes India: Panama Papers case: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai could be summoned by ED

The Mumbai Warriors in their deciding match against the Kerala Cobras began on a strong note with goals a total of six goals from Carlos Corvo Gonsalvez and Lucas Francini alone. The Cobras attempted to make a comeback in the third quarter but was left short of time.

The first match of the semi-finals will be between the Ronaldinho-led Delhi Dragons vs Scholes led Bengaluru Royals and Deco-led Telugu Tigers vs Mumbai Warriors lead by Giggs.

The finals will be played on 1st October at the Al Wasl Indoor Stadium in Dubai.

Points Table (at the end of Round Robin stage 2)

Standings Team P W L D GD PTS 1 Bengaluru Royals (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 7 2 Mumbai Warriors (Q) 3 2 1 0 5 6 3 Chennai Singhams 3 1 2 0 -8 3 4 Kerala Cobras 3 0 2 1 -4 1

Related Articles