Bengaluru, Patna play draw in PKL

Pune, Oct 18 (IANS) Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates played out a hard-fought 29-29 draw in a Vivo Pro Kabaddi (PKL) contest here on Wednesday.

Monu Goyat scored 11 points for Patna, whereas Rohit Kumar scored nine points for Bengaluru. It was an evenly contested affair with neither team refusing to give an inch.

Patna would be disappointed as Pardeep Narwal's quiet second-half performance was one of the reasons why they couldn't emerge victorious.

Bengaluru ended their PKL campaign with 57 points from 22 matches and finished fourth in Zone B.

Patna, who have already qualified for the super playoffs, have 71 points after 22 league matches and finished second in Zone B.

