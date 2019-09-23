Bengaluru National Law School students demand immediate appointment of new VC

Students of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) staged a protest on September 23 in Bengaluru. They are demanding immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellor. According to a student, a 5-member committee was constituted to appoint the new Vice-Chancellor; the committee also appointed the new VC but college administration appointed a senior faculty member as an acting VP. Students are also alleging that the college administration is not ready to listen to their grievances.