Bengaluru leg of Honda India talent hunt kicks off

Bengaluru, June 25 (IANS) Following the objective to groom budding Indian riders for national and international championships, automobile giants Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday kicked off the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt here.

The talent hunt will travel to other cities -- Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Aizwal, Delhi NCR, Bhopal, Vadodara, Pune and Coimbatore.

The participants, in the age group of 13 to 18 will be selected after proper evaluation of their physical strength, riding test, which includes handling and maneuvering capability, and an interview session.

A special selection of 20 riders across 10 cities will receive professional training at Honda Ten10 Racing Academy.

These riders will get an opportunity to compete with each other in the CBR 150R Novice category in the subsequent rounds of IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President - Brand & Communication, HMSI said: "With a dream to represent India in the world Grand Prix Racing, this platform is the beginning of a clear development path and structured approach to nurture riders from a young age."

"Two of our Indian riders -- Rajiv Sethu and Anish Shetty -- have become the centre of attraction for the whole world in Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and we want more riders to represent Indian motorsports to the world," he added.

