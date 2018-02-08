Bengaluru to host 7th Annual India Golf Expo in April

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) The Golf Industry Association (GIA) on Thursday announced that the 7th Annual India Golf Expo will be held on April 20 and 21 here.

The two-day expo will bring together experts from different domains, drawn from across the globe to share knowledge and best practices for the development and sustenance of the sport in the country.

Bengaluru is the second largest golfing destination in the country and this exposition will mark the second time that the city hosts the India Golf Expo since its inaugural edition seven years ago.

The GIA also honoured Syed and Khalin for their brilliant performances at the Cochin Masters and the Maybank Championships in Malaysia, respectively.

Syed, a top junior and ranked amongst the top three amateurs in India, was felicitated for his maiden Pro Title at the Cochin Masters, held earlier this month, while Khalin was recognised for his fifth place finish in Malaysia -- a win that has also secured his card for 2019.

Commenting on his maiden title, Syed said: "My first win was very special especially coming after three years. I have started focusing on developing my mental strength as well recently and that I believe has immensely contributed to my win in Cochin, where even after bogeying the 15th and 16th holes, I managed to birdie the 17th and 18th to eventually win by 3 shots."

Syed's win at the Cochin Masters secured him a slot at the Indian Open in Delhi, his first European Tour Tournament.

After securing his card for the next season, Khalin said it will help him approach the rest of the year with a lot more relaxed approach and he can focus on winning more than just staying in the midst and worrying about his card status.

Both Khalin and Syed will now head to the Golconda Masters in Hyderabad, followed by the Indian Open in Delhi.

--IANS

tri/bg