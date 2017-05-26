Bengaluru FC submit ISL bid amidst AFC Cup spot uncertainty

Bengaluru FC, on Thursday, confirmed that the club has submitted the bid papers for their entry into the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC, on Thursday, confirmed that the club has submitted the bid papers for their entry into the Indian Super League. The club had picked up the ‘Invitation To Bid’ papers on May 12 and submitted the same for review on the deadline day.

“We have submitted the bid. We were ready with it yesterday (Wednesday) itself and since Thursday was the deadline, we submitted it in the morning itself,” said BFC Chief Technical Officer Mandar Tamhane.

“In terms of the bid requirement, we have been compliant with whatever is required. Now the review people will go through it and time will tell,” he added.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL)-appointed external validator will go through the bids evaluation procedurals over the coming week.

FSDL — a joint venture between IMG, Star India and Reliance plans to add one to three new teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) in its fourth edition to be staged in year 2017- 18.

The Indian Super League was established in 2014 under the affiliation of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and if reports are to be believed then the ISL could well become India’s premier division from the upcoming season.

The developments come after two major Indian footballing powerhouses Mohun Bagan and East Bengal decided not to apply for inclusion in the ISL.