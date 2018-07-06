Bengaluru FC sign winger Xisco Hernández

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) Bengaluru FC on Friday roped in Spanish winger Francisco 'Xisco' Hernández Marcos on a one-year-deal.

The 28-year-old winger, who can also operate as a second striker and a playmaker, becomes the sixth foreigner in the current squad and ninth Spaniard to play for the southern football club since 2013.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity of playing for Bengaluru FC. They are a big team in the region and I'm eager and excited to come to India. At the same time, I realise the responsibility of playing for one of the best teams in the country is huge," expressed Xisco after completing formalities with the Super Cup winners.

"It's going to be a challenge for me, but I'm very happy to belong to the Blue family now and I will be giving my very best."

The Spaniard thus becomes the sixth new signing for the Blues this season which has already added Kean Lewis, Rino Anto, Sairuat Kima, Gursimrat Gill and Chencho Gyeltshen to their roster.

He also becomes the second new foreigner for the season behind the Bhutanese who joined ten days ago.

Born in Palma in Mallorca, Xisco came through the youth ranks of local giants RCD Mallorca before making his senior debut with the reserves in the 2008-09 season.

After a two-year spell with the reserves, he moved to CD Puertollano in Segunda División B the following season before returning to Mallorca B in 2011. His second spell with the Balearic Island giants saw him finally break into the first team playing in the Copa Del Rey against fellow La Liga side Sporting Gijón.

Xisco then played for Lleida Esportiu (2012-13), CD Atlético Baleares (2013-14) and CF Reus Deportiu (2014-15) in the following seasons netting a total of 17 goals in 82 league appearances in Segunda B.

After short spell with Gimnàstic de Tarragona (2016) in the Segunda División, he returned to Atlético Baleares midway through the season.

His second spell with the Mallorca-based side saw him notch up 21 league goals in 66 league appearances.

In fact, during the 2016-17 season, Xisco was an ever-present figure in the Baleares squad featuring 36 times and scoring 13 goals to help them finish fourth and seal qualification to the promotion play-offs and the Copa Del Rey.

