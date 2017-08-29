Bengaluru FC sign Venezuelan striker Miku

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) Bengaluru FC on Tuesday signed Venezuelan striker Nicolas 'Miku Ladislao Fedor Flores ahead of their debut Indian Super League (ISL) football season.

The 32-year-old, who signed a two-year deal, arrives to Bengaluru from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano with whom he spent the last two-and-a-half seasons.

The 6-ft 1-inch attacker will team up with Spaniard Braulio Nobrega at the front and becomes the Blues' seventh foreign signing for the season and the first ever South American player at the club.

Head Coach Albert Roca was delighted with the newest addition to the squad and said: "I'm extremely happy to have secured the services of Miku. He is an exciting player with some great skills and his playing style will help us a lot.

"Miku has played for several top clubs for a number of years now, and the experience he brings in will be very crucial for us this season."

Having completed formalities, an excited Miku said, "I have heard a lot about the club and the city. We have some great players in the club who always fight for titles, so I hope it will be a good season for every one of us in Bengaluru.

"I spoke to Albert Roca about the club, the league and the team. He's a very good and experienced coach and explained to me what he wants from me for this season. I can't wait to join my teammates and begin training."

A full international since 2006, Miku has 51 caps for Venezuela and has scored 11 times, most notably against Brazil in the during the 2015 Copa America in Chile.

The striker also helped his team to a fourth-place finish in the 2011 Copa America held in Argentina. Interestingly, the striker has already played in India as a part of the Venezuela team which faced Argentina in an International Friendly in Kolkata back in September 2011.

For the record, Miku is the fifth-highest (joint) goalscorer for the Venezuelan national team and is 23rd (joint) in the list of most caps for his country.

