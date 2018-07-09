Bengaluru FC re-sign former goalkeeper Poirei

Bengaluru, July 9 (IANS) Bengaluru FC have completed the signing of former goalkeeper Soram Anganba Poirei who was part of the squad during the 2013-15 seasons, the club announced on Monday.

Though he is only 25-year old, Poirei brings in vast experience having been a part of the domestic circuit for nine years.

"It feels great to be back at the club where I made some amazing memories -- winning my first I-League title and the Federation Cup. The atmosphere at this club is amazing and everybody is professional in their approach," said Poirei after penning a one-year deal.

"We have some top players in the squad and it should be a great learning experience once again. It's going to be a challenging season but I'm looking forward to it," he added.

The Imphal-born custodian began his career with Pune FC in 2009 and was promoted to the first team as a reserve goalkeeper the same year as a 17-year-old. After a two-year stint with the Maharashtra side, Poirei moved to the north-east to join Shillong Lajong FC.

A string of impressive performances with Lajong saw him being drafted by the national federation into the Indian Arrows side for the 2012-13 season.

A first choice 'keeper for Arrows, Poirei made 18 appearances helping the young team finish 12th, above Air India FC and United Sikkim FC in the I-League.

Poirei's performances under the bar impressed Bengaluru FC who brought him in for their inaugural season in the I-League.

In fact, he featured four times in the league for the Blues who romped to the historic I-League title in the 2013-14 season.

After being part of the Bengaluru side that won the Federation Cup title and finished runners-up in the league in the 2014-15 season, Poirei moved back to the north-east, this time with Aizawl FC for their first-ever season in the Indian top-flight.

Poirei then joined Delhi Dynamos for the 2016 season of the Indian Super League, making five appearances for the Lions who finished as semifinalists in the competition.

He then moved back to Pune, where he began the season as first-choice goalkeeper for DSK Shivajians making a total of seven appearances in the season.

At the start of the 2017-18 season, Poirei was signed up by Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan for whom he featured regularly in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division, finishing runners-up in the competition. He was signed by fellow Kolkata side ATK for the latter half of their season where he featured in a few final games of the ISL and the Super Cup.

--IANS

dm/gau/sed