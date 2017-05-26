Bengaluru FC First I-League Club To Apply For ISL Inclusion

Federation Cup winners Bengaluru FC submitted the bid papers as the 'Invitation To Bid' tender process for inclusion of new teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) came to a close on Friday.

Mumbai: Bengaluru FC on Friday became the first team from the I-League to apply for inclusion in the Indian Super League as they submitted bid papers as the 'Invitation To Bid' tender process for inclusion of new teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) came to a close on Friday.

Speaking exclusively to News18Sports, Bengaluru FC's Chief Operating Officer Mustafa Ghouse confirmed that Bengaluru have submitted the bid papers.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL)-appointed external validator will go through the bids evaluation procedurals over the coming week.

FSDL — a joint venture between IMG, Star India and Reliance plans to add one to three new teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) in its fourth edition to be staged in year 2017- 18.

The Indian Super League was established in 2014 under the affiliation of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and if reports are to be believed then the ISL could well become India's premier division from the upcoming season.

Bids were invited from prospective team owners from 10 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.

The developments come after two major Indian footballing powerhouses Mohun Bagan and East Bengal decided not to apply for inclusion in the ISL.

