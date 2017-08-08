Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans PKL 5: Bulls, Titans Play Out Thrilling Draw

This is the second time that a match has been drawn in Season 5.

Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans played out the second draw of the Pro Kabaddi League season 5 in Nagpur on Tuesday. The scores were tied 21-21 at the end of the match.

Bengaluru Bulls star raider Rohit Kumar and Titans’ Rahul Chaudhari were pitted against each other and as expected sparks flew right from the outset of the match.

Titans came into this match after five successive losses while Bulls were beaten in their last two matches. After winning the toss, Bengaluru skipper Rohit chose his team’s side of the match.

Nilesh Salunke broke the deadlock through a bonus for the Titans, while Rohit picked the first for his team through a touch of the opponent.

Also check: PKL 5 Points Table

The points were tied 4-4 in the tenth minute. Both teams tried their best to accumulate points but it went in vain. The first half ended 9-8 for Bengaluru.

Also read: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 5: Haryana Register First Win

Bulls’ raiders Rohit and Salunke began on a positive note in the second half but failed. A series of do-or-die raids shortly after, the Bulls started to lead 20-15 and looked set to take away the match with just a couple of minutes left. The Titans scripted a brilliant comeback after taking 5 quick points within a minute to tie the point tally at 20-20.

Titans needed the effort of their start raider Chaudhari with just two defenders on the opponents mat but he ruined it. Both teams picked up 3 points after the match ended 21-21.