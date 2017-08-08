Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi 2017: Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru vs Hyderabad on Hotstar

Watch free live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans at Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur in Zone B. This will be Bengaluru’s fifth match while Titans will be playing their seventh match. The PKL 5 match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. One can also catch free LIVE streaming online on HotStar. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Titans’ form has been on a downward curve as they have lost five matches of the six they have played already in the tournament. The Bengaluru Bulls have won two matches and lost two matches. The Telugu Titans seem well rested to put on a fight against a tired Bengaluru Bulls.

In the points table, Bulls are currently in the second position with 11 points from 4 matches. Titans on the other hand have 8 points from 6 matches. The Bulls had previously beaten the Titans in the Hyderabad leg and will be eager to replicate the same performance.

Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls: Raiders- Ajay Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Harish Naik, Rohit, Rohit Kumar, Sinothara Kanesharajah, Sumit Singh.

Defenders- Kuldeep Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Sachin Kumar.

All Rounders- Amit, Ankit Sangwan, Sanjay Shrestha. Retained player: Ashish Kumar.

Telugu Titans: Raiders- Rahul Chaudhari, Athul M S, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Munish, Nilesh Salunke, Vikas, Vikas Kumar, Vikrant, Vinoth Kumar.

Defenders- Amit Singh Chhillar, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rohit Rana, Sombir, Vinod Kumar.

All Rounders- Rakesh Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj.