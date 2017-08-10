Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 5: Thalaivas Thrash Bulls

Bulls' raider Rohit Kumar scored 12 points for his team but it all went in vain.

Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-24 to record their first victory in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 in Nagpur on Thursday.

Bulls’ raider Rohit Kumar scored 12 points for his team but it all went in vain. Tamil Thalaivas were consistent throughout with their performance with an all-round show. Prapanjan won six raid points for them and Amit Hooda added four tackle points for the Thalaivas.

Despite the loss, the Bulls remain top of the Zone B points table with 20 points from seven encounters while Tamil Thalaivas remain at the bottom with 7 points from 3 games.

Thalaivas opened the scoring in the first minute as Prapanjan drew first blood with the first raid point. Ajay Kumar levelled the point for the Bulls in the third minute of the match. The early five minutes of the match saw cautious moves from both teams.

Bulls took the lead in the sixth minute with a two-point raid from Rohit Kumar. Prapanjan equalised it back for the Thalaivas in the next minute.

A competitive half saw Thalaivas leading the Bulls 12-8.

The Thalaivas were in no mood to relent as they began the second half in a brilliant fashion. They inflicted an all-out on the Bulls and started leading 16-9 in the 21st minute. Bulls were then trailing 10-19 in a space of few minutes.

Rohit Kumar was sent to the bench with less than fove minutes to go and they were leading 24-20. Bulls again won 2 points to take them closer to the Thalaivas score and came at 23-25. However, it was Thalaivas who kept their nerves in the dying seconds and eventually won the match 29-24.