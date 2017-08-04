Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 5: Bengaluru Edge Chennai 32-31 in Thriller

Bengaluru Bulls edged Tamil Thalaivas by a close 32- 31 win in a pulsating encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday.

Captain Ajay Thakur opened the raiding for the Thalaivas and Ajay Kumar for the Bulls but both ended empty.

After this, the rest of the half was completely a Bulls show with Rohit being almost indomitable. By the 7th minute, the Bulls had initiated the first Tamil Thalaivas All-Out of the match.

By virtue of their strong showing the Bulls took a 12-6 lead over Thalaivas at the halfway mark. The Bulls had a massive 15-point lead with the scoreline at 23:8 at the end of the first half.

The second half saw Dong Geon Lee’s introduction for the Thalaivas. during a series of do-or-die raids a few minutes later, Mahender Singh attained his High 5 for the Bulls to strengthen his team. Things began to change thereafter for the Bulls. The match slowly started tilting towards the Thalaivas.

After the break, the Thalaivas came back strongly and took out Sachin Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

But the Bulls held on to their nerves and after a couple of time outs and raging defence, the Bengaluru outfit triumphed over the Thalaivas with raid points 15 and 16, tackle points 13 and 8, all out points 4 and 4 and extra points 0 and 3.

The Thalaivas had made an amazing comeback to trail the opponents by just a point with just a minute to spare.

With inputs from agencies.