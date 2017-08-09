Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors PKL 5: Bengaluru Beat Bengal to Take Top Spot

Ajay Kumar and Rohit Kumar scored nine and six points respectively to lead Bengaluru to a superb win.

Bengaluru Bulls went on top of Zone B points table after they beat Bengal Warriors 31-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Wednesday.

Ajay Kumar and Rohit Kumar scored nine and six points respectively to lead Bengaluru to a superb victory. For Bengal Warriors, Jang Kun Lee scored eight points but that wasn’t enough as they crashed to their first defeat of the campaign.

In Zone B, Bengaluru Bulls now top the table with 19 points after playing six matches. Bengal are now fourth with 11 points after three matches.

Rohit opened Bengaluru’s account with a raid in the first minute. Bengal had to wait till the third minute to get going as Maninder Singh scored with a raid. Bengaluru Bulls led 5-2 in the fourth minute as they sent Maninder to the bench.

Bengal scored their first tackle point in the seventh minute to trail 3-5. A couple of empty raids followed by both teams as Bengal Warriors levelled the game at 5-5 in the 10th minute.

Jang Kun Lee scored with a raid as Bengal Warriors led 8-6 after 12 minutes. The threat of an all out loomed large but Bengaluru came back to lead 9-8 after 13 minutes.

Bengaluru raiders struggled in the first half as they scored just three raid points in 16 minutes. With the score at 9-9, Bengaluru pulled off a super tackle.

Bengaluru let 12-9 after 18 minutes as Ajay scored a raid point. In an evenly poised half it was the Bengaluru that led 12-10 at half time.

The second half began with Bengal scoring two points in two minutes as they levelled the game at 12-12 and Bengaluru were reduced to just one man. Harish scored two points for Bengaluru Bulls as they averted an all out to lead 14-12 after 23 minutes. An all out was finally inflicted by Bengal in 24th minute to lead 16-15.

Bengaluru tied the game at 16-16 in the 27th minute. Ajay turned the match on its head as he scored four points with a super raid in 28th minute to give the hosts 19-16 lead.

Bengaluru inflicted an all out in the 30th minute to lead 24-18. Ajay scored his eighth point in 33rd minute to give Bulls 26-20 lead.

With less then five minutes left, Bengal scored with a tackle point to trail 21-28. Bengal reduced the deficit to five points in the 38th minute as they trailed 23-28.

Bengaluru then scored with a tackle point in the 39th minute as they led 30-23. The match ended 31-25 in favour of Bengaluru as they coasted to a comfortable victory in the end.

