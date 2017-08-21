Bengaluru Buddies, Delhi Dons win in Cue Masters League

Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Bengaluru Buddies came from behind to shock Chennai Strikers while Delhi Dons raced away to victory in the Indian Cue Masters League here on Monday.

The Strikers were sitting pretty at 2-1, after Vidya Pillai notched up two points for her team, pairing up first with Pankaj Advani to win the mixed doubles snooker match and then with Pandurangaiah from Nellore to win the mixed doubles Pool match as well.

But in a dramatic Icon Match, Darren Morgan (Wales) stunned Advani with just a few seconds to go to make it 2-all. In the decider, the snooker singles shootout, Laxman Rawat cruised to a 42-0 victory against Dharmender Lilly (Punjab) to clinch the tie for the Buddies.

In the second tie, Amir Sarkhosh of Iran put the Hyderabad Hustlers ahead by winning the 9-ball pool game in straight frames. But Kelly Fisher (Great Britain) and Malkeet Singh (Lucknow) pulled the Delhi Dons back by beating the MP pair of Kamal Chawla and Amee Kamani in the mixed doubles.

Laura Evans and Malkeet Singh then beat Anuj Uppal and Amee Kamani to make it 2-1 in favour of the Dons. Kelly Fisher wrapped up the tie by getting the better of Amir Sarkhosh in the Icon game.

The World No.2 Indian Kamal Chawla lost out to Manan Chandra of the Dons by a huge margin to add to the woes of the Hyderabad Hustlers.

