Ahmedabad, Aug 22 (IANS) Bengaluru Buddies and Chennai Strikers inched closer to the semi-finals in the Indian Cue Masters League here on Tuesday.

The Buddies, led by an animated Darren Morgan, had to beat not only the Gujarat Kings 3-2 but also their vociferous supporters.

Pankaj Advani's Strikers, on the other hand, were on a roll whitewashing the Hyderabad Hustlers almost with ease 3-1.

