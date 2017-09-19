Bengaluru-born former Celtic footballer Wilson dies

Glasgow, Sep 19 (IANS) Bengaluru-born former Celtic FC star footballer Paul Wilson has passed away at the age of 66, the Scottish club confirmed.

"Everyone at Celtic is saddened to hear of the death of former player, Paul Wilson, who passed away earlier today at the age of 66," the club said in a statement on Monday.

Midfielder Wilson, who was born on November 23, 1950 in Bengaluru made 129 appearances for Celtic in his career span of 11 years. He scored 30 goals for the club during this time.

The former Scotland footballer who made a single appearance for his nation, won the Scottish League Championship and Scottish Cup twice each along with Scottish League Cup once with Celtic.

