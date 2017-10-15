Bengaluru beat UP Yoddha in PKL

Pune, Oct 15 (IANS) Bengaluru Bulls produced a measured performance to beat UP Yoddha 36-30 in a Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Sunday.

UP Yoddha, however, have already sealed their spot in the super playoffs.

Bengaluru's Mahender Singh was superb in defence and scored 10 tackle points.

Rohit Kumar was in fine raiding form and scored 13 points to lead Bulls to a much-needed victory.

With Nitin Tomar missing, UP Yoddha were reliant on Rishank Devadiga who couldn't deliver. Surender Singh scored 10 raid points for UP Yoddha but didn't get enough support from his defence.

Bengaluru Bulls climbed off the bottom of the table in Zone B and are now fourth with 49 points from 20 matches. UP Yoddha are third with 60 points from 21 matches.

