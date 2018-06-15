Bengaluru-based start up launches unique air-cooler helmet for bikers

Indian company AptEner Technologies, a Bangalore-based start up has launched a new affordable evaporative cooling system for full-face helmets. India's BluArmor - a subsidiary of the awesomely-named motorcycle gear company AptEner Mechatronics - is currently launching the clever BluSnap helmet cooling system. BluSnap is a battery-operated air-cooler that attaches a rider's full-face helmet and cools the interior through evaporative cooling. It's designed to keep the rider's face and head about 6 to 15 degrees cooler than the ambient temperature. The BluSnap is a miniature air cooler that works like a conventional air cooler. The main components are a 2 liter water tank, a fan, an anti-bacterial replaceable filter, and a rechargeable battery. These components are integrated into a compact, wearable device that fits any helmet. The air cooler can be turned on and off through a switch. This helmet also has a handy air filter that cuts out dust. Essentially, the BluSnap is a miniaturized version of the standard desert air cooler that you see in homes around India.