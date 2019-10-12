Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (ANI): A journalism student, Ambika from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. She took over the role of British Deputy High Commissioner, Bengaluru, from Jeremy Pilmore Bedford for a day on Friday and oversaw UK's third-largest post in India by chairing briefing sessions, holding meetings with the government and business stakeholders on the occasion of the UN-declared 'International Day of the Girl Child'.