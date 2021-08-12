This Bengal Youth Has Collected Millions of Flags Thrown on Street

The National Flag finds great prominence during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. Today, we are going to tell you a story of a physically challenged youth from West Bengal, who has collected millions of flags, made of paper and plastic. The flags collected by the youth were thrown by people on the roads after the Independence Day or Republic Day celebrations.

Priya Ranjan Sarkar, popularly known as the ‘Flag Man’, lives in Howrah’s Bali area. Sarkar cannot speak properly. Sarkar since his childhood used to collect the paper and plastic flags found lying on roads. His act has made him a hero in his locality.

“One Independence Day evening I was walking with my mother. I then noticed my mother stopped, bowed and picked the Tricolour. On asking her why she did this, she just told me that this Tricolour is our National Flag and our pride. Since then I have been collecting the flags,” he said.

Sarkar’s neighbours said with time people have started supporting him and have joined him in his endeavour to protect the honour of the country.

The West Bengal government has also provided him with a temporary job in the state irrigation department.

Today, Sarkar roams the streets to protect the honor of the country. His determination and appeal to the people on Independence Day, is to stop disrespecting the national flag.

