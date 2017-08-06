Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi 2017: Watch Live Telecast of Bengal vs UP on Hotstar

Watch free live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match 16 as Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha at Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur in Zone B. This will be the third match for Bengal Warriors and second for UP Yoddha. The PKL 5 match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. One can also catch free LIVE streaming online on HotStar. The Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Also Check- Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Points Table

UP Yoddha will be looking to stay unbeaten and take the top spot on the PKL 5 points table as they lock horns with Bengal Warriors. The Nitin Tomar-led side have won both their two matches thus far and are currently at second place with 10 points. Also Check: LIVE Score Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates LIVE Score Updates & Match Results, PKL Season 5

Debutants UP Yoddha has had a fantastic start to the tournament. In their debut match, they outplayed Telugu Titans to set up a fascinating 31-18 win. The Yoddhas continued their good work in the second match and in a closely fought contest defeated Bengaluru Bulls 32-27. With an aim to stay unbeaten they take to mat in their third match. Also Check- Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Schedule

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors have played just one match and are placed fifth on the points table with five points.

Squads

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Narwal, Maninder Singh, Vinod Kumar, Virender Wazir Singh, Ameares Mondal, Rahul Kumar, Sandeep Malik, Shashank Wankhede, Surjeet Singh (c), Young Chang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Ran Singh, Ravindra, Ramesh Kumavat, Shrikant Tewthia, Vikash. Retained player: Jang Kun Lee.

UP Yoddha: Ajvender Singh, Gulveer Singh, Mahesh Goud, Nitin Tomar (c), Rishank Devadiga, Sulieman Kabir, Surender Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hadi Tajik, Jeeva Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Rohit Kumar Jr., Sanoj Kumar, Santosh B.S, Pankaj, Rajesh Narwal, Sunil.