Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 5: Bengal Edge Thalaivas 34-30

Pune: Maninder Singh scored 12 raid points to lead Bengal Warriors to a 34-30 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League encounter on Friday night.

Surjeet Singh, who scored six tackle points ably supported him. Ajay Thakur scored 14 points for Tamil Thalaivas but his effort went in vain.

Although Thalaivas scored more raid points than Bengal Warriors, their defence couldn’t support the raiders at crucial moments of the match.

Bengal Warriors are on top of the table in Zone B with 74 points from 21 matches. Tamil Thalaivas are bottom of the table with 41 points from 21 matches.

