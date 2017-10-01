Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Live Streaming, Pro Kabaddi 2017: Watch Live telecast of Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba on Hotstar

New Delhi: In Match No. 104 of the Pro Kabaddi League, Season 5, Bengal Warriors will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, while the second match sees home team Tamil Thalaivas playing U Mumba.

Match Timing

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 5 match will take place at 8:00 PM IST while Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba takes place at 9 PM IST.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

Both the matches will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD while live streaming can be watched on HotStar.

Quick Preview

In the first match of the evening, Bengal Warriors take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. While Warriors have been one of the best teams so far this season, Panthers have been unpredictable. The Bengal Warriors are placed second in the Zone B points table. They are seven points behind table leaders, Patna Pirates, and have a match in hand. The Warriors have won eight, lost five and drawn five games this season. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed fifth in the Zone A points table. They have won seven, lost six and drawn one of their 14 matches this season.

In the second match of the evening, Tamil Thalaivas will clash with U Mumba. The Thalaivas have not had the best of starts to their home leg, having lost out in their first two matches. They are on the bottom of the Zone B standings having just four of the 15 matches they have played so far this season, drawing two and losing the remaining nine. U Mumba, on the other hand, has recovered well after a poor start and in the 17 matches they have played so far, U Mumba have recorded nine wins and picked up eight losses.