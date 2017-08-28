Bengal Warriors rope in Rooter as fan engagement partner for PKL-5

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Bengal Warriors on Monday roped in Rooter as its official fan engagement partner, a statement said.

Rooter is a real-time fan engagement app.

Till now, more than 505,884 predictions have been made on the Rooter app during all of Bengal Warriors matches.

Out of which 56 per cent users made more than four predictions, mostly from the regions of West Bengal, Telangana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A total of 124,874 quiz questions, 621,546 predictions and 28,972 conversations were made on Rooter during Bengal Warrior's matches.

Bengal Warriors are third in Zone B with 27 points from eight games.

