Bengal Warriors Maintain Top Spot after Tie with Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors produced an incredible comeback in the dying minutes to tie their match at 37-37 against Patna Pirates.

New Delhi: Bengal Warriors produced an incredible comeback in the dying minutes to tie their match at 37-37 against Patna Pirates. Patna Pirates looked on course to a comfortable win as they held a four-point advantage in the last minute. Bengal turned the match on its head by inflicting an all out in the last minute to level the match.

Pardeep Narwal scored 13 points whereas Monu Goyat chipped in with 11 for Patna Pirates. For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh scored 15 points and Deepak Narwal chipped in with 10 points. Bengal Warriors are top of the table in Zone B with 53 points from 15 matches. Patna Pirates are second with 49 points from 14 games.

Pardeep Narwal scored his first point in the fifth minute to give Patna 4-2 lead. Monu Goyat scored points in a flurry and Patna also inflicted an all out to lead 15-10 after 17 minutes. Bengal Warriors kept Pardeep Narwal quiet in the first half as they went into the break trailing 14-18.

Pardeep Narwal scored with a two-point raid in the 22nd minute to give Patna Pirates 19-15 lead. Maninder Singh scored with a super raid as Bengal Warriors trailed 21-26 after 26 minutes. Pardeep Narwal attained a super 10 in the 28th minute as Patna Pirates inflicted another all out to lead 31-23.

Deepak Narwal scored with a successful raid as Bengal reduced the deficit to five points in the 35th minute. Maninder Singh scored another raid point in the 40th

minute as they trailed 33-37. Bengal Warriors then inflicted an all out in the last second to tie the match at 37-37. It was a dramatic comeback by Warriors who maintained their position at the top of the table.