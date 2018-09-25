Bengal traders to join national strike on September 28

Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Despite the state government's appeal not to go for strike ahead of festivals, the West Bengal chapter of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday said they would join the proposed nationwide strike on September 28 to protest the Flipkart-Walmart deal and foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail trade.

"It is for the first time in the country that about seven crore voters across the country will participate in a Bharat Trade Bandh on September 28 for protection of their rights and business," CAIT's West Bengal Chapter Secretary General Rabishankar Roy said.

Out of 40 lakh, 80 per cent of the traders would join the strike and participate in protest demonstrations across districts, he said.

When asked about the state government's stated stance against any strikes, he said: "The strike has been called by our apex body - CAIT and we are not in a position to reconsider it. We have informed our all India leaders about the state government's view on the strike. As of now, we are campaigning for the strike and at the same time, keep on observing the situation."

They that alleged multinational companies are being given "a passage to enter into retail trade of the country" and FDI in retail trade would prove to be disastrous for SMEs and small businesses.

CAIT President B.C. Bhartia said that Walmart-Flipkart deal was "a violation of the FDI policy of the government", which would directly and adversely affect the small businesses in the country.

The traders are feeling neglected and they are concerned over the future of their businesses, he said in a statement.

