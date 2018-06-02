In Bengal they're indulging in targeted killing of BJP workers: Smriti Irani

Recently in the state of West Bengal, as many as 19 BJP workers were killed. According to Union Minister of textiles this was simple done to restrict those workers who vision a developed India and thereby work with the party. Addressing the matter, Smriti Irani said, "The Ruling party in West Bengal is a part of consolidated opposition which is fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result they're indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers. The Government there has failed to maintain law and order and isn't able to deliver justice to families of victims," said Smriti Irani.