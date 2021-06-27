Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC invites complainants to address grievances its committee members

Representative image

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Sunday invited complainants to meet and address their grievances to NHRC committee members either in person or via mail, or telephonically regarding post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A press note issued by the NHRC today stated that as per the direction of the West Bengal High Court, a Committee has been constituted by the NHRC Chairperson to look into the various cases, complaints, allegations of violations of human rights, particularly in the post-poll period in West Bengal.

It stated that the Committee, headed by Rajiv Jain, Member, NHRC and other members of the Committee and several teams of NHRC have been touring various places of West Bengal and enquiring into the veracity of these complaints/allegations.

"In continuation of the same, few members of the Committee and of the NHRC teams will be available at 4 pm today (27/06/2021) and once again at 10 am tomorrow (28/06/2021) for atleast three hours at Staff Officer Mess, 3rd Signal Bn, CRPF, BN Block, Sector-V Saltlake to Interact with complainants/victims/petitioners/other stakeholders," read the statement issued by NHRC.

"Victims/complainants, irrespective of their caste/creed/religion/gender/ethnicity /political affiliation etc are welcome to meet the NHRC/Committee Members at the above mentioned times, dates and venue and give their representations," it said.

"Those who are unable to come can send their complaints/petitions/supporting evidences and documents at the following Email ID: nhrcwrit142@gmail.com and or talk to the NHRC team member on the following Mobile No 8826705906 and 8799712259," it added.

This comes two days after the delegation of NHRC visited the residences of victims who were affected by the post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas' Jagatdal area.

Earlier, on June 21, the National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Story continues

The inquiry has been ordered in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta, NHRC officials said.

As per the orders of the High Court, the NHRC Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints about which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received.

Earlier, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)