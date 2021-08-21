Bengal Post-poll Violence Case: CBI to Soon Begin Process of Filing FIRs

After forming a special investigation team, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to soon file FIRs in the West Bengal post-poll violence case. A meeting of CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and joint directors of the four special teams was held on Saturday. The central agency is likely to make its move next week and teams may visit Canning in South 24 Parganas, as most reports of violence came from this area.

According to CBI sources, the whole district will be divided into four zones — North, South, West and Kolkata – and will have one team each in charge.

In case of murders, rapes and unnatural deaths, CBI will file separate FIRs without tagging or clubbing. The agency sought information from state director general of police Virendra and Kolkata police commissioner Soumen Mitra on Friday.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to CBI in cases of murder and crime against women, while handing the remaining to an SIT, both of which will be court-monitored. The special team will be led by state IPS officers Sumanbala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. The larger bench of the chief justice has directed to submit a status report on October 4.

A number of petitioners had moved the high court earlier this year, alleging widespread post-poll violence in the state after the Trinamool Congress returned to power on May 2.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had formed a committee, as directed by the HC, to probe complaints of post-poll violence, such as allegations of murder, rape and destruction of property.

