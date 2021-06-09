Bengal Leader of Oppn Suvendu Adhikari Meets PM Modi; Discuss Post-poll Violence, PMGKAY

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed various political and other issues for the welfare of its people.

The meeting that lasted for nearly 45 minutes was held at PM Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg discussed implementing various central schemes, political violence, development projects, and the next course of action to take BJP forward in West Bengal.

Adhikari also sought advice from PM on ways to expand the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to every nook and corner of Bengal.

This was Adhikari’s first meeting with PM Modi and BJP’s top brass after becoming the LoP in the West Bengal Assembly. Prime Minister has announced that the PMGKAY scheme has been extended till Diwali to ensure free ration to those in need. Under the scheme, 80 crore Indians will receive wheat and rice free of cost every month till November.

Blessed to meet the Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I thank him for his precious time spared for me. Detailed discussion took place for almost 45 minutes regarding Bengal and several other political issues. Sought his support and guidance for the development of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/uLvGgo5XV9 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 9, 2021

After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted, “Met the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Shri Suvendu Adhikari.”

Suvendu Adhikari too tweeted, “Blessed to meet the Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I thank him for his precious time spared for me. Detailed discussion took place for almost 45 minutes regarding Bengal and several other political issues. Sought his support and guidance for the development of West Bengal.”

Concerned over alleged corrupt practices during the execution of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment (MGNREGA) projects in Bengal, Suvendu also met Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and sought his intervention into the matter.

“It was a pleasure to meet Honourable Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Ji. Discussed the rampant corruption prevalent in the execution of MGNREGA in Bengal. He has assured me that my grievances will be taken care of,” Suvendu said in another tweet.

Suvendu’s meeting with PM Modi and other BJP leaders came a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram was elected as the LoP in the West Bengal Assembly on May 10 after Union Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced in Kolkata. The BJP Parliamentary Board has recently appointed Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav as central observers for the election of 77 BJP MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly.

Suvendu’s name was selected as the LoP after defeating TMC chief and State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly segment by 1956 votes.

