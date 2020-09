Bengal-Kerala Al-Qaeda module opened madrasa to radicalise Muslim youth

New Delhi, Sep 25: The Al-Qaeda module which was busted by the National Investigation Agency had opened a madrasa, which was used to radicalise the Muslim youth in Kerala.

During the interrogation, Al Mamum Kamal, one of the accused in the case told investigators that a madrasa had been opened up and he had also raised funds for this purpose. He said that the madrasa was opened in Murshidabad and he wanted to radicalise the youth there.

It may be recalled that the NIA had arrested nine persons in connection with this case from Bengal and Kerala. The NIA has also learnt that they kept in touch through a chat group called the Ghazwa-e-Hind. There were 22 members on this group, the NIA also learnt. Sources said that these members would collect money from migrant workers also.

NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala

The money was used to run the madrasa and also fund terror related activities, investigations have further revealed.

Ghazwa-e-Hind, when loosely translated means destruction of India. It had been propagated several years back by Ilyas Kashmiri, the head of the Al-Qaeda's 313 Brigade.

Today it is even propagated strongly by the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Interestingly, these terror groups have attributed Ghazwa-e-Hind to the Prophet. Citing the Prophet, the group tells its cadres that it had been said that the Army would rise from the west and seize India from Islam.

These groups during its various conclaves had cited this and attributed the same to the Prophet. During recent meetings of the two terror outfits, the leaders spoke about rolling out Ghazwa-e-Hind in a big way.

The first priority would be take over Kashmir, they had said. Once this is done the entire map of India can be changed. On the Kashmir issue, the commanders pointed out that Kashmiris has been fighting the Hindus even before the birth of Pakistan. Islam and Kashmir and Islam and Pakistan are not separate, they also said.

The terrorist groups, with close links with the Al-Qaida, had resolved at a conference held in Okara district in Pakistan on November 27, 2017, that it would continue its "Ghazwa-e-Hind" irrespective of the Indo-Pak ties.

Last week, the National Investigation has arrested nine terrorists of the Al-Qaeda from West Bengal and Kerala.

