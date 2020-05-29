Bengal Feels Let Down By National Media Which Was Busy Admiring The Sky Post- Super Cyclone Amphan

On May 20th, while West Bengal faced massive destruction by super cyclone Amphan, sustaining wind speed of 155km/hr, National Media turned a blind eye and as it was busy admiring the pink sky in Bhubaneshwar. As ridiculous as that may sound, on that day people of Bengal realized how National media prefers page 3 news over a disaster.

The Impact

Classified as supercyclone, 86 people have been reported dead in West Bengal as the state became the epicentre of its landfall. While ‘86’ remains the haunting number, on one hand, the damage done by the Amphan remains irreparable.

Impact of Amphan on Bengal More

With several districts being completely washed out, people are rendered homeless and are aware that the state will have to bear the Amphan’s impact for several years to come. Even with Sunderbans buffering the impact of the cyclone, mud houses and embankments of all the coastal districts got washed out as its people are now battling for survival.

Personal Experience

The city of Kolkata faced heavy rainfall and fast winds clocking 133km/hr. Even though I was amongst the ‘privileged class’ who had shelter from the storm, the sound of the wind itself was bone-chilling.

North Kolkata on 20th May More

Even from my room, I could hear asbestos roofs flying off and glass panes breaking down while trees and electric poles snapped like twigs. As the city prayed for the storm to pass over, this is when we noticed how National Media was ignoring all this.

Things National Media reported regarding Cyclone Amphan on May 20th More

