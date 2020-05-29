Bengal Feels Let Down By National Media Which Was Busy Admiring The Sky Post- Super Cyclone Amphan

Ayush Das

On May 20th, while West Bengal faced massive destruction by super cyclone Amphan, sustaining wind speed of 155km/hr, National Media turned a blind eye and as it was busy admiring the pink sky in Bhubaneshwar. As ridiculous as that may sound, on that day people of Bengal realized how National media prefers page 3 news over a disaster.

 

The Impact

 

Classified as supercyclone, 86 people have been reported dead in West Bengal as the state became the epicentre of its landfall. While ‘86’ remains the haunting number, on one hand, the damage done by the Amphan remains irreparable.

Impact of Amphan on Bengal

 

With several districts being completely washed out, people are rendered homeless and are aware that the state will have to bear the Amphan’s impact for several years to come. Even with Sunderbans buffering the impact of the cyclone, mud houses and embankments of all the coastal districts got washed out as its people are now battling for survival.

 

Personal Experience

 

The city of Kolkata faced heavy rainfall and fast winds clocking 133km/hr. Even though I was amongst the ‘privileged class’ who had shelter from the storm, the sound of the wind itself was bone-chilling. 

North Kolkata on 20th May

Even from my room, I could hear asbestos roofs flying off and glass panes breaking down while trees and electric poles snapped like twigs. As the city prayed for the storm to pass over, this is when we noticed how National Media was ignoring all this.

 

Things National Media reported regarding Cyclone Amphan on May 20th

While we looked for some information regarding the storm, we found out that the only news national media was covering regarding Amphan was – how Bhubaneswar experienced a pink sky because of it.

 

Stills from ‘Parasite’ – Scenes that mimics the real-life situation

 

Twitter

 

West Bengal, which also happens to be an Indian state, was left completely ignored by the rest of India in the day of crisis. India’s top trending hashtags on the popular social media was #1monthforVjayBdayBash, #internationalteaday, #Ayodha, #weloveyouliam and few others.

Trending Hashtags on twitter on 20th May

Although the birthday spirit, love for some guy named Liam (I know who he is, thank you) and the importance of a nice cup of warm tea cannot be ignored, its heart wrenching how snobbish and inhuman can India act when one of its states is getting wiped out.


 

Survivor’s Guilt

 

As people who live in the city barely survived the storm, their houses faced damages. Their electric supply, water connection, cable TV, network and internet connection were also cut off. Once the storm got over and we wondered when those ‘essential services’ will resume.

But as the pictures of damages done by the storm surfaced, we realized that we are privileged enough to complain as several people have lost their homes and all these are luxury for them.

ALSO READ: This Is The Level Of Devastation I Saw Amphan Create From The Windows Of My House In Kolkata

(Also, it has been more than 7 days and most of the services haven’t resumed in major parts of the city, and the situation is quite worse in other districts)

 

National Media

 

While the regional news channel covered the storm in details, national media turned a blind eye. News reporters of the local news channels braved the storm and brought us live images from several parts of Bengal while national media remained silent.

The difference between news report – regional media (above), national media (below)

 

Ironically it was channels like BBC and CNN, foreign news channels that did their job.

 

After a day of complete silence, a Hindi news channel had the audacity to advertise their news segment as a ‘ground report’ of the storm.

Ground report, a day after the disaster

 

As the pictures of the damage done by the cyclone surfaced, a picture of Sourav Ganguly went viral that showed the former captain removing a fallen tree from his balcony. A news channel thought that to be important enough and made it a topic of discussion for three anchors to discuss. Along with their ‘detailed reporting’, they wondered how severe the storm might have been that it had brought the former captain to his balcony to remove a tree.

 

Had they reported the storm itself, they wouldn’t have to wonder that from a studio.


 

On 22nd May, the prime minister of the nation visited the state. Finally, that is what made the national media take notice of the devastation, and consider it to be important enough to be reported.

 

The reaction of national media and the nation made every Bengali wonder what does the state mean to them, or is it just a place for their movie promotions and stupid ‘ami tomake bhalobashi- roshogolla mishit doi’ chant.

 

It also made us realize how National Media prioritizes page 3 material over actual news. If it wasn’t the case the recent Mizoram earthquake and Assam flood wouldn’t have been ignored. If it wasn’t the case, National Media wouldn’t have felt the need to ‘spice up’ Uttarakhand forest fire with fake images.

