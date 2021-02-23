WB BJP Leader Rakesh Singh Arrested in Pamela Goswami Drug Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, Rakesh Singh, has been arrested from Galsi in West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district in connection with BJP Youth leader Pamela Goswami’s drug case.

Goswami, a BJP Yuva Morcha office bearer in Bengal, was arrested in Kolkata on 19 February, allegedly in possession of 100 gm of cocaine in her car.

Goswami claimed that Singh, close to BJP's national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had conspired against her.

(This is a developing story)

