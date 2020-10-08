Bengal BJP workers clash with police during 'march to Nabanna'; party condemns 'barbaric treatment' of cadre

Parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah resembled a battle zone on Thursday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters clashed with police, hurling stones and blocking roads with burning tyres, to protest a string of killings of saffron party workers.

Clashes erupted at several places during the march called by Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, to Nabanna, the state Secretariat, when they tore down barricades, officials said.

Police in riot gear burst teargas shells, beat up agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests which are still raging in the two cities.

Several BJP activists, including some senior leaders, were injured. It was still not known whether police personnel were also injured.

Cops claims BJP workers brought pistols, crude bombs, party denies

Thick plumes of smoke from discarded tyres that the protesters set on fire to block traffic blackened the sky and streets were littered with stones. Shops and other business establishments hurriedly downed their shutters during the skirmishes.

Thousands of slogan-shouting BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Nabanna at around 12.30 pm.

Parts of Howrah district witnessed much of the violence where BJYM national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya along with state president Soumitra Khan led a march from Howrah Maidan.

They were stopped at Mallick Gate, prompting angry BJP supporters to attack police with stones. When the protesters tried to pull down the barricades, police burst teargas shells.

Failing to quell the rampaging crowds of BJP workers, personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) baton-charged them, resulting in injuries to some of the protesters. An unspecified number of agitators were detained.

Police claimed they recovered a loaded pistol from one of the protesters. It also alleged BJP workers lobbed crude bombs at police, an accusation rejected by the saffron party as false.

Police used teargas, water cannons and batons to break up the protest at Santragachi which was led by the party's state secretary Sayantan Basu. The anti-riot police also used chemical-laced water cannons to disperse the violent protesters, officials said.

During the clashes, Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato were injured. Banerjee was shifted to a hospital.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the third protest march led by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president Mukul Roy at Hastings-Khidderpore crossing in Kolkata.

After BJP workers fought pitched battles with police, Vijayvargiya and Roy began a sit-in at the Hastings crossing.

"We were holding a peaceful march but police action turned it into a violent agitation. The police and TMC goons attacked us. It's all happening because of the dictatorial attitude of Mamata Banerjee," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

Similar chaotic scenes unfolded at the bustling Burrabazar in Kolkata where BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was leading the march. BJP national secretary Arvind Menon was injured during the scuffle.

Nearly 5,000 police and RAF personnel have been deployed in the disturbed areas.

No democracy left in Bengal: BJP

BJP lead a sharp attack against the ruling TMC and it's chief Mamata after the incident stating that the people have lost confidence in the chief minister.

BJP president JP Nadda in a tweet said the party's struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue.

BJP's struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue. We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. Our brave @BJYM karyakartas compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence. pic.twitter.com/oFQ1fEXNVZ " Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 8, 2020

There is no democracy in West Bengal, those who protest against the government are implicated in cases or harassed by police or murdered, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters at the party's headquarters.

He condemned the "barbaric treatment" of his party workers by the state police.

"I would like to say to Mamata Banerjee and her party that if they think they can stop BJP's progress in West Bengal by lathi-charges and atrocities by the police, I assure them, they would fail in their attempts," Prasad said.

