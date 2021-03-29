Bengal BJP Worker’s Mother Dies a Month Post Attack by ‘TMC Goons’

On the morning of Monday, 29 March, the 85-year-old mother of a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died, a month after she was allegedly beaten 'mercilessly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons' in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas, ANI reported.

Shova Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, was earlier seen telling in a video shared by ANI, "They hit me on my head and neck. They punched me on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

The ruling party in the state – Trinamool Congress – had however then denied the allegations.

According to an earlier report on India Today, police had then claimed that the mother of the BJP worker was not beaten and her face was swollen due to some ailment.

Also Read: On Holi, Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow in Wheelchair in Nandigram

According to this report, the old woman’s grandson, Gobindo, had claimed that the incident was a result of a family dispute. However, later Gobindo claimed that Gopal was attacked by BJP workers themselves.

‘Anguished’: Amit Shah on 85-Year-Old Woman’s Death

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter saying that he was “anguished” over the demise of Shova Majumdar.

Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons.



The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers. pic.twitter.com/ZmKNgjdMpH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda tweeted that her “sacrifice will always be remembered.”

“May the soul of Nimta's aged mother Shova Majumdar Ji rest in peace. She lost her life because her son is a BJP worker. Her sacrifice will always be remembered. She was mother and daughter of Bengal. BJP will continue to fight for safety of mothers and daughters,” he added.

Story continues

TMC’s Saugata Roy Reacts

Further, describing the incident, TMC MP Saugata Roy reportedly said that there was an altercation between BJP’s Gopal Majumdar and a TMC supporter in front of former’s house a month ago.

“Gopal fell down and his mother got agitated thinking that her son was being attacked and in the process, she also fell down,” he added, ANI reported.

On the death of the 85-year-old woman, he said, “The 85-year-old woman who suffered from various ailments passed away today. I am very sorry about her death but it had nothing to with the altercation between her son, Gopal, and the TMC worker.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Nearly 80% Polling in Bengal, 72% in Assam in Phase-1 of Voting

. Read more on India by The Quint.Bengal BJP Worker’s Mother Dies a Month Post Attack by ‘TMC Goons’Cop, Councillor Killed After Terrorists Open Fire in J&K’s Sopore . Read more on India by The Quint.