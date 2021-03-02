Bengal BJP Worker Claims Attack by ‘TMC Goons’, Relatives Disagree

The BJP unit of poll-bound West Bengal has alleged that a party worker and his mother were beaten 'mercilessly by TMC goons'. The ruling party in the state – Trinamool Congress – has however denied the allegations.

Shova Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, is seen telling in a video shared by news agency ANI, "They hit me on my head and neck. They punched me on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

The video was also shared on the BJP's Twitter handle, with the following message: "Listen to the mother of a BJP karyakarta, Gopal Majumdar of 24 Paraganas, who was beaten mercilessly by TMC goons (sic).”

ममता दीदी, इस वृद्ध महिला के दर्द और आँसूओं का हिसाब आपको देना होगा। pic.twitter.com/kuxtgBwWYF — BJP (@BJP4India) February 28, 2021

"Mamata Didi, you will have to pay for the pain and tears of this elderly woman," it further said in Hindi.

Gopal Majumdar, a BJP worker from Nimta area in North 24 Parganas district, alleged that three Trinamool workers had attacked him at his house on Saturday, 27 February, reported ANI.

According to a report on India Today, police has claimed that the mother of the BJP worker was not beaten and her face was swollen due to some ailment. According to this report, the old woman’s grandson, Gobindo, has claimed that the incident was a result of a family dispute. However, later Gobindo claimed that Gopal was attacked by BJP workers themselves.

Backing Gopal’s claims, his wife, Promita Majumder, has alleged that their grandmother, Shova, had been unwell for a while and has in the past complained that her son, Gopal, beats her up.

In what appeared to be a response to the BJP post, TMC MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, "Trinamool is running a positive campaign. BJP desperate. They have no counter to @MamataOfficial on good governance and #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay. So how low do they go ? Fabricate. Deceive. No one is spared. Not even senior citizens. #FakeNews factory. Exposed again. Pukeworthy (sic)".

NCW Takes Cognisance, Write To DGP, ECI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the West Bengal DGP and Chief Election Commissioner “for taking action in the matter to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future”.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to #DGP @WBPolice & Chief Election Commissioner @ECISVEEP for taking action in the matter to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future. NCW has also sought a detailed action taken report. https://t.co/dGfjzyUuMa — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 1, 2021

"The NCW has come across a Twitter post regarding an old lady who has allegedly been assaulted by supporters of a political party, as her son supported a different political party," according to a statement on Monday.

In what will be the longest held poll in the state, the elections in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases, from 27 March to 29 April. Attacking the ruling government, the BJP has constantly voiced concerns over violence in the state.

