Bengal BJP Ministers, MPs to Reach Out to Post-Poll Violence Victims in Ashirvad Yatra

The BJP leadership has already spoken out against the ruling Trinamool Congress over the post-poll violence in Bengal. Even the central BJP leadership has attacked the ruling party at various times, citing the National Human Rights Commission’s investigation report.

This time, the BJP has adopted a new tactic with the issue of post-poll violence in mind. The leaders explained this strategy in a meeting with all the MPs from West Bengal in Delhi. Apart from BJP State President Dilip Ghosh and General Secretary Amitabh Chakraborty, Kailash Vijayavargiya, Shiv Prakash and Amit Malvira met all the MPs held at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

According to BJP sources, all BJP MPs and MLAs will go to the houses of the slain BJP workers along with four Union Ministers elected from West Bengal in the coming days as part of Ashirvad Yatra. The MPs will have to report to the central leadership the feedback they get from the affected areas and also boost the morale of the people there.

The BJP has plans to start a political journey from different parts of the State with four Union ministers in the coming days. Dilip Ghosh told News18 in this regard that “four people from Bengal have got seats in the Union Cabinet. It is planned to go with them to the families of BJP workers killed in each area, as the people of Bengal will bless them.”

On the other hand, Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy mocked the BJP’s political journey. “We think the BJP is a drama party. They do not understand the verdict of the people. Many of our workers were also killed during the election. At that time, the Election Commission was in charge of the police administration. The whole thing is just politicisation.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here