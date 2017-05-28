Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes live streaming: Watch Portuguese Cup final live online and on TV

Primeira Liga champions Benfica will be looking to complete their domestic double when they take on Vitoria Guimaraes later today at the Estadio Nacional for the Portuguese Cup. More importantly, Benfica will be keen to exact revenge on Vitoria Guimaraes after they defeated them 2-1 in the Portuguese Cup final back in 2013.

Another interesting point to note here is that when Vitoria Guimaraes won the Portuguese Cup back in 2013, it was current Benfica manager Rui Vitoria that guided them to the trophy. Now the Portuguese has a chance to get one over his old club and they will definitely go into this match as the favourites.

Benfica have already defeated Vitoria Guimaraes thrice this season including a 5-0 hammering just two weeks ago in the title-clinching match at the Estadio da Luz. The Portuguese champions are currently undefeated in their last five matches and despite being tipped to complete the double, Vitoria believes anything can happen as it is a final.

"It's a final, it's a game that is decided on in a game. Each game has its own history and will be a game with a different surrounding. Divided by the two teams. A final has a reality and context very specific and different from the championship, we never settle for anything, we always want to go looking for new achievements," cmjournal quoted Vitoria as saying.

"Tomorrow, we want to win the Portuguese Cup. We want to do the same. I expect a very competitive game. We never know what can happen in the game. We are prepared, we are ready for the game and we really want this trophy. "

As for Vitoria Guimaraes, Pedro Martins guided his team to a fourth place finish in the Portuguese league and have played some wonderful football this season and equalled their best ever points total. However, they lost their last two games which included the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Benfica.

But Vitoria Guimaraes are regarded as one of the strongest teams in Portugal and if Benfica show any complacency, they will surely be punished. During his interview, the Vitoria Guimaraes manager said that the 2013 final will not influence his team and that the only influence it can have is to increase the responsibilities of his team to continuity o the good work that the club has done in recent years.

"2013 was a historic milestone, it was beautiful, but it was completely different. It was an achievement of the Portuguese Cup and this year we also want to conquer. We had the commitment to put Vitoria in the place where it deserves to be and that was achieved," Matins said.

"When we lost against our rival our fans were with us, to this day. It was four years ago. We raised the bar. Tomorrow we want to give this joy to our fans."

Benfica have not lost to Vitoria Guimaraes in their last five meetings and this match will also see the use of a video-referee.

Where to watch

The Portuguese Cup final between Benfica and Vitoria Guimaraes is set to start at 5:15 local time, 9:45 IST and 12:15pm EST.

TV and live streaming information

Portugal: TV: RTP 1

Brazil, Spain, Australia and UK: TV: RTP Internacional

USA: TV: GOLTV USA, RTP Internacional. Live streaming: fubo TV

Italy: TV: Fox Sports HD

Germany: TV: Sport1 + Germany

