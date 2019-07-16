Beneficial for Indian carriers: Air India Director after Pakistan reopens airspace

Today Pakistan reopened its airspace for Indian carriers after six months. The airspace was closed post Balakot airstrike. Air India Director (Operations) Captain Amitabh Singh said that the move will benefit Indian carriers. "It is going to be beneficial for Indian carriers as well as for foreign carriers. Now with this opening, we will be saving on and a half hour to two hours of flying time between India-Europe and India-USA," said Captain Amitabh.